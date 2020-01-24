Bangla Academy 2019 literature award winners

Bangla Academy has announced the names of the winners of its 2019 literature awards on Thursday. -AA





Bangla Academy has announced the names of the winners of its 2019 literature awards.Director General Habibullah Sirajee announced the names at a news conference at the Bangla Academy in Dhaka on Thursday, reports bdnews24.com.





The award winners are Wasi Ahmed for fiction, Makid Haider for poetry, Swarochish Sarker for research article, Khairul Alam Sabuj for translation, Faruk Moinuddin for autobiography, memoir or travelogue, Ratan Siddiki for theatre, Nadira Majumder for science and science-fiction, Rahim Shah for children's literature, Simon Zakaria for folklore, and Bir Uttam Rafiqul Islam for Liberation War research.







Bangla Academy's Additional Secretary Mohammad Anwar Hossain, Directors Aparesh Kumar Banerjee, KM Mujaheedul Islam, Jalal Ahmed, Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Culture Subdivision's Deputy Director Nurunnahar Khanam, and Public Relations Officer poet Pias Majid were also present at the press conference.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will distribute the awards at the inauguration of the Amar Ekushey Book Fair on Feb 2. The award winners will also receive a certificate and honorarium of Tk3 lakh as part of the award.A total of 307 litterateurs have won the award in 60 years after it was introduced in 1960.





