PM greets Ambassador Belal on being elected as CFC MD

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday congratulated Bangladesh Ambassador to the Netherlands Sheikh Mohammed Belal on his election as the managing director (MD) of the Common Fund for Commodities (CFC). -AA



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday congratulated Bangladesh Ambassador to the Netherlands Sheikh Mohammed Belal on his election as the managing director (MD) of the Common Fund for Commodities (CFC), an UN affiliated international financial organization.





The prime minister extended the congratulations when Ambassador Belal paid a courtesy call on her at her office, said PM's Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwar-e-Alam Sarkar, reports BSS.





The prime minister, he said, expressed her appreciation for this success and advised Ambassador Belal to dedicate his work for the needy and poor people of the world.





Terming it an achievement of the Bangladesh's foreign policy, Sheikh Hasina said that through his work in a UN organization, now the world will know more about success stories of Bangladesh.





Describing her own motivation from the struggle and sacrifice of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the prime minister commented that she would like to see other countries also get benefitted from Bangladesh's success stories. She also said lessons from global successes could be replicated in Bangladesh and beyond.





The prime minister assured Ambassador Belal of extending all necessary support and assistance from office and the government and asked him to work hard for implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Sarwar said.





Ambassador Belal, while expressing his gratitude to the prime minister, stated that this victory is a testimony of international community's appreciation of the height of development that Bangladesh achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





With 101 countries as its members, the CFC is based in the Netherlands where Ambassador Belal will be working as the head of the organization for the next four years, the PM's assistant press secretary added.





Leave Your Comments