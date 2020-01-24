'Students should participate in sports, cultural activities'

Industrialist Muntasir Mohiuddin Opu distributing prizes among the winners as chief guest at the annual sports competition and prize-giving ceremony of Bitghar Radhanath High School in Nabinagar upazila of Brahmanbaria on Thursday. -AA



Students should take part in sports and cultural events side by side their curricular activities to become worthy citizens, said industrialist Muntasir Mohiuddin Opu.







He came up with the remark while addressing as chief guest the annual sports competition and prize-giving ceremony at Bitghar Radhanath High School in Nabinagar upazila of the district on Thursday.







Muntasir Mohiuddin Opu, also chairman of the managing committee of the school, said, "Sports and cultural activities are essential for a sound mind and body. Students should also practice cleanliness."







Chaired by Headmaster Jahangir Alam, the program was also addressed by Upazila Muktijoddha Commander Emdadul Haque, Bitghar UP Chairman Abul Hossain, Mostafa Jamal, Upazila Academic Superviser Iti Begum, Upazila AL Organizing Secretary Nazmul Karim, Rahmat Ullah, District Jubo League leader VP Hasan Sarowar. It is mentionable that students of the school took part in 22 events. Later, prizes were distributed among winners.





---Ashiqur Rahman Mito, Brahmanbaria

