Hilsa price lowers in Barishal

After visiting hilsa mokam (wholesale market) at Port Road area of the city it was found that huge big size hilsa netted in rivers flooded the market at the end of winter season. Sudden huge supply also makes the hilsa price cheaper than same period of previous year.





Fish traders of the market assumed that supply of at least thousand mounds of big size hilsa have been reached in this market making the traders, packers and buyers busy. The price of hilsa are also relatively became cheap than previous year due to this abundant supply.







Hilsa traders are sending these hilsa by truck to Dhaka, Chittagong, Khulna and other areas of the country. The fishermen said sizes of the most of the hilsa are between 700 - 1200 grams. Usually such amount of large size hilsa was not netted during the winter season in previous years.





Barisal Port Road wholesale hilsa market trader Ujjal Das said huge supply of big hilsa since last three days also made the price cheaper than last year of this season.Now hilsa are selling Tk 800 for over one kilogram in weight. Those below 1000 gram being sold at the rate of Tk 650-700. Previous year it were sold Tk 1200 and Tk 800 respectively, he said.





We do not know the reason why huge big size hilsa were suddenly caught at this off-season time of winter season, said Shah Alam, a hilsa trader. Sentu Mia, another fisherman said the upstream flow of river's this year is higher than previous year and so it may cause of netting of big size hilsa in local rivers.





According to the local fishermen, most of the hilsa were caught from different southern rivers especially Elisha, Meghna and Kalabdar under Bhola and Barishal districts of the division, said Nirob Hossain Tutul, a leading hilsa trader of the market Hasan Mia, hilsa fisherman, said he netted 18 mounds hilsa from Elisha River in Bhola district.However the fishery department officials claimed this as their success of anti-Jatka drives and making sanctuary for hilsa breeding grounds. Dr.Bimal Chandra Das, district fishery officer (hilsa), said, government has taken different steps to protect and safe breeding of hilsa making increased supply.





Anisur Rahman, hilsa researcher and chief scientific officer of Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute (BFRI) at Chandpur centre, said that main hilsa season is from August to October. There is also another short season from November to January. So it is not unusual to get big hilsa in winter season. Government's efforts to protect Jatka (hilsa fries less than 10 inches in length) and ensuring safe breeding in the sanctuary also increasing hilsa production making those available during off season like winter, he explained





---AA Correspondent, Barishal





