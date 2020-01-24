Cold-hit people get blankets in Kishoreganj

Kishoreganj-1 MP Dr Syeda Zakia Noor Lipi distributing blankets among cold-hit people in Kishoreganj Sadar on Thursday. -AA



A blanket distribution program organized by Muktijoddha Jubo Commando was held in Kishoreganj on Thursday.Kishoreganj-1 Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Syeda Zakia Noor Lipi was the chief guest in the program presided over by the convener of Kishoreganj Muktijoddha Jubo Commando Sayed Ashfaqul Islam Titu.1500 blankets were distributed among freedom fighters and cold hit people of Joshodol, Binnati, Maria, Mahinondo and Maijkhapon unions under Kishoreganj Sadar upazila.





Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Abdul Kadir Mia, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Rabia Akter, President of Sadar Upazila Awami League Advocate Ataur Rahman, General Secretary of district women Awami League Bilkis Begum, Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila Parishad Vice Chairman Masuma Akter were present as the special guests in the program. Local respected people, leaders of Awami league were present in the blankets distribution programs.







---Md Ashraf Ali, Kishoreganj

