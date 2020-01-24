Destroy the beasts out-rightly ... They do not deserve trial!





Whenever we speak of rape, it comes in mind, and we must agree on one point that it is the oldest disease that all living being including humans have been carrying the symptom from far and far beyond the time when ray of civilization was gradually permeating and reaching the doors of caves and jungles to ward- off gripping darkness that the humans were sunk for ages after ages.





It needs no mention that all living being including humans need to be engaged in sexual intercourse between male and female for both primarily fulfilling biological pleasure and secondarily procreation process. In the dark age, male segments of humans by dint of their beastly physical strength and vigor used to overpower the female section for sexual intercourse mostly by force and coercion.







Female segment of humans had to fall prey to fulfilling beastly desires of humans mostly without their consents and wills. The process of such beastly conducts were ongoing till such time the civilization was dawning on earth in slow and gradual process and humans felt the necessity of institutionalizing the concept of sexual intercourse by wedlock or any other similar agreement to remain under one roof for sexual pleasure and procreation.





Carrying out of sexual intercourse by men & women on mutual agreement or understanding was the building block for making family that took root from the time when civilization was dawning. Institutionalization of family bonding through the means of sexual intercourse have survived on earth by trail & error for at least last eight thousand years as the known history of civilization suggests.





Any detraction from the existing order & norm and committing sexual intercourse forcibly without the consent of any of their partners mainly the female partner obviously fall under the category of rape.







The term rape originates from the Latin 'rapers' to snatch, to grab, to carry off. Since the 14th century, the term has come to mean "to seize and take away by force". In Roman law, the carrying of a woman by force, with or without intercourse, constituted "raptus".





In Medieval English Law the same term could refer to either kidnapping or rape in the modern sense of sexual violation. Lexicon defines rape: as a type of sexual assault usually involving sexual intercourse or other forms of sexual penetration carried out against a person without that person's consent.





Human's psyche is molded with two curious phenomena: animally and rationality. Rationality makes humans distinct from being animal. When animality or beastly instincts overpower rationality, then human no more remains as human being and in that situation no human rights or fundamental rights of human being is applicable to a man who is mentally metamorphosed to wear the face of beast in human shape for committing horrendous crime like rape.





Civilization, in its long highway, has walked thousands of years by trials and tribulations ever since it dawned on earth. Twentieth century has witnessed many wonders of scientific and technological splendors with putting man on Moon fifty years ago. In twentyoneth century humans are focusing on planet Mars to set their foot on Martian surface and its beyond by spectacular day to day scientific and technological advancement.





It is true that the brain of a modern man still remains as same as the brain of a cave man in size and capacity. But with knowledge and wisdom that men have pursued over the centuries, capacity of the brain is honed spectacularly to make the wonders happens by utilizing its ever increasing capacity.







Despite all wonders that human have achieved in the field of science & technology and have achieved refinements in their mind-set and behavior pattern as well so far, the beastly instinet that remains deeply ingrained within is not yet adequately tamed or eliminated.







Beastly instincts in humans often raise its head overpowering the sense of rationality and indulge in heinous crimes like killing and raping. Rooted in human psyche from time immemorial, presence of rape is clearly visible in every society across the world. Intensity of rape cases varies in degree from the society to society, of course.





In a society where hands of law is not that long to catch the neck of rapists and stifle in iron hand, rapes and other crimes alike flourish and go scot-free for obvious reason. Rapists easily get away from punishment where law and its apparatus for implementation is week. Through the loopholes of law, rapists get way from heavy punishment and indulge in repeating the crime again and again like beasts having relished the taste of human blood & flesh indulge in the macabre spree again and again.





Law is a symbol of civilization. It is framed across the world for ensuring civilized conduct of the citizens as long as they remain humans. A beast or a psychopathic monster indulging in serious offence like killing and raping in human shape cannot be classified as human being.







With elements of crime deeply ingrained in their blood vessel obviously separate them from being human being. As such no human rights should be applicable to them. Human rights are only for human being featuring human stature and rational mind-sets. A beast or monster in human shape like serial killer or rapist cannot be classified as human being to whom human rights are not applicable. They are to be destroyed out-rightly.







As the situation warrants, extra judicial elimination of killers, rapists and hardcore terrorists & militants are in practice in the contemporary world including first world countries where justice system is unique of its kind. In this connection we may refer to the Phillipino president Mr. Duterte's drive and bold steps to kill the drug addicts and rapists like dogs in the street in order to free the country from gripping menace of crime and social disorder.





In Bangladesh, a forceful drive in the recent past in dealing the drug dealers and addicts has been widely acclaimed. Such kind of drastic measure for destroying the rapists will be equally acclaimed as is evident from public opinion as being expressed in hundreds of social media postings.





Five rapists who have gang raped a girl in a running bus in New Delhi have been duly eliminated by shooting in the street which has drawn public applause and jubilation throughout India in the recent past. Raping and killing is also no less rampant in Bangladesh. A rape case of a Dhaka University female student by a drug addict serial rapist after she alighted from a bus in a busy street in Dhaka have shaken the conscious of citizens with rage and fury.





The photo image of that rapist appeared in both print and electronic media featuring a Dracula face with two uprooted frontal teeth depicts only a face of a ferocious and hungry beast who cannot be classified as human being by any measure or consideration. This beast in human shape should be destroyed out-rightly. He does not deserve even a trail.





Public outrage against such psychopathic killers and rapist demand that these beast be destroyed out-rightly without any empathy in the name of human rights as such rights are not available for beasts and monsters.





