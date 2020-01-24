Vicky, Katrina making it official?





Ever since 'Uri' actor Vicky Kaushal's relationship status changed to single, he has been spotted hanging out with Katrina Kaif a fair amount. The inevitable dating rumors began when a picture of them with a chef at a Diwali dinner last year went viral on Instagram. The rumored couple even attended many parties together, adding fuel to the fire. The alleged couple was once again spotted happy and smiling in each other's company at a friend's house party recently. While pictures suggest that they walked in to the party separately, reports suggest that they spent a lot of time together there.



