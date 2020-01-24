Ananya Pandey in 'Fighter'



A lot is being written, seen and shared about Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut in 'Fighter', a Hindi-Telugu bi-lingual being directed by Puri Jagannath and bank-rolled by Karan Johar.Since its Vijay's first full-on action film, he has been training non-stop for it, losing weight and preparing to take off his shirt on camera. But there was no confirmation on which Vijay's leading lady would be in the film.





Now it's confirmed. It's Ananya Pandey, Karan Johor's blue-eyed girl after Alia Bhatt. Coincidentally, Alia too is making her Telugu debut this year (in Rajamouli's 'RRR'). In both Puri and Rajamouli's projects, it was Karan Johar who was instrumental in getting his protégées on board. A source very close to Karan informs that Karan's other blue-eyed girl Janhvi Kapoor was also being seriously considered.





"But Janhvi couldn't adjust her dates, though she seriously wanted to be a part of the film. It was then that Karan asked Ananya Pandey (who made her debut in 'Student Of The Year 2') and she readily agreed," says the source. Like Janhvi, Ananya is a big Vijay Deverakonda fan. The two did a fun photoshoot together and are now getting ready for the first schedule of the film.







