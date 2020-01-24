Curtain falls on 'Bangladesh Cultural Festival 2020'





Curtain falls on the 21-day cultural event titled 'Bangladesh Sangskritik Utsab 2020' (Bangladesh Cultural Festival 2020) on the premises of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) in Segun Bagicha of the capital.





Aiming to present a colorful festival through the performance of 64 districts, BSA has organized the event. Planning Minister MA Mannan and State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid inaugurated the festival at the BSA's National Theatre Hall on January 3.







On the closing day, artistes from Barguna, Munshiganj, Khagrachari and Chattogram district present their performance at Nandan Mancha of BSA, while traditional pala 'Dhamail' on the open stage of BSA.



During the 21-day festival, more than 5 thousand artistes from 64 upazilas of 64 districts participated in different segments. The festival features traditional folk games, folk-drama, chorus rendition, instrumental music, jatrapala, solo music, Baul music, dance, acrobatic show, puppet show, recitation.







The festival also includes performance of the children with special needs, music and dance performance on Bangabandhu and Liberation War, performance on ethnic minorities and choreography on drama.





Leave Your Comments