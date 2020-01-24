Nadia to perform in MECA





Actress and choreographer Nadia Ahmed is busy with acting, at the moment. But she performs dance on various occasions other than acting, when presented with the chance.





Viewers will be able to watch her dance live this time. She will be performing on stage. The 13th reunion of the MECA-Mirzapur Ex-cadets Association, organized by the former students of Mirzapur Cadet College, is going to be held at Mirzapur Cadet College, on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway, from January 23 to 25.Nadia Ahmed will perform the dance on the second day of the reunion ceremony, that is, on January 24.





Nadia Ahmed said that the duration of the War of Liberation, from the Language Movement of Bangladesh and the post-independence period, will be presented through her dance performance. Farhana Chowdhury Baby and Farhana Khan Tanna are directing this long timed dance. After ten years, Nadia Ahmed is going to dance at a cadet college. Nadia Ahmed said, "Ten years ago I performed at Cumilla Cadet College.







After ten years again I am going to dance at Mirzapur Cadet College. I will try to highlight the triumphs of the country and the forming of Bangladesh in my next dance." It is reported that James and the band Souls will be presenting music on the same day. DJ Rahat will be with them. Nadia Ahmed, meanwhile, has begun working in a drama series titled 'Mon Daroja' under the direction of Litu in Australia last year.



Leave Your Comments