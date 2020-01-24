History beckons as Tigers, Pakistan set for T20I excitement

Pakistan T20 skipper Babar Azam (left) and Bangladesh T20 captain Mahmudullah Riyad pose for photo with trophy at the Lahor's Gaddafi Stadium in Pakistan on Thursday. -PCB



The stage is set and the Lahor's Gaddafi Stadium is ready to shake out of its slumber as the most anticipated three-match T20 series between the two south Asian nations are all set to commence from today.







In many ways it might as well be a different game and it will be one of the biggest days in the history of Bangladesh-Pakistan cricketing tussle when the two sides will be pitted at 3.00 pm (BD time).





Undoubtedly the match for both teams will be full of emotional highs because Tigers arrived for the first cricket tour of Pakistan after a decade on Thursday following the deadly 2009 attack on Sri Lanka team that plunged Pakistan into sporting isolation.







Bangladesh national cricket team arrived in Pakistan to a warm welcome but worries about its safety threaten to overshadow its week-long first phase tour as memories of a terror attack a decade ago remain fresh. Bangladesh finally convinced to play in Pakistan after Pakistan's government has promised top-level security with the process was facilitated by ICC chairman Shashank Manohar.





Both teams are capable of putting up eye-catching performances in the hope to start the T20 series with a bang. Interestingly the Under-19 team of the respective countries will be pitted at Potchefstroom in the Group match of the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup at the same day.





Sri Lanka were the last team to play a full phase series in Pakistan last year after the doors to international cricket were closed on Pakistan. Even an inexperienced Lankan side handed a 3-0 T20 clean sweep to Pakistan.







These two sides featured in the first and only T20I on Pakistani soil in April 2008, which the hosts, captained by Shoaib Malik, won by 102 runs. Their most recent fixture was in 2016 during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2016 in India in which Pakistan, captained by Shahid Afrid, beat Bangladesh by 55 runs.





In the 10 matches between the two sides in the shortest format, Pakistan have come out victorious eight times, while Bangladesh's both the victories came at home in 2014-15 and 2015-16 by seven and five wickets, respectively.





Tigers will be playing without some of their star power with Mushfiqur Rahim opted out of the tour citing security concerns. Therefore Bangladesh must be hoping that their senior duo of Tamim Iqbal and skipper Mahmudullah will shoulder the team's responsibility. Handed over the captaincy in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah have a point to prove after being entrusted the job.





Today T20 contest will mark the eleventh T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh, and hosts Pakistan will be led by Babar. Tamim and Mahmudullah are the only two cricketers in Bangladesh's T20I squad, who have toured Pakistan before, back in 2008.







The PCB has been trying for the last five years to convince foreign teams to play in Pakistan. Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, West Indies and the World XI toured Pakistan during this period.







Last year in September T20 skipper Lasith Malinga, ODI captain Dimuth Karunaratne and former skipper Angelo Mathews were among the ten players who opted out of the Pakistan tour for ODI series, citing security fears. But later in December during the Test series in Pakistan, several Sri Lanka players including Captain Dimuth Karunaratne expressed confidence that Pakistan is safe to tour.







The test series in Pakistan was made possible after Sri Lanka toured three months ago and played an ODI and a Twenty20 series in Karachi and Lahore without any security trouble.





Since terror attack in Lahore, Pakistan had played its home test matches in neutral territory, mostly in the United Arab Emirates, because international teams didn't want to visit Pakistan for security reasons. International cricket began making inroads back into the country when Zimbabwe became the first team to play in Pakistan in 2015, paving the wave for a smattering of Twenty20 matches ever since.







The two teams will play three T20Is at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, followed by a Test in February, and an ODI and Test match in April, with both the five-day games being a part of the ICC World Test Championship.





Leave Your Comments