Upbeat week closing for stocks





Country's premier bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), on Thursday closed this week extending the upbeat riding on the large-cap sectors. The broad index, DSEX closed at 4513.89 points on Thursday, last working day of week, with a gain of 73.59 points or 1.65 percent.







Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went up by 23.57 points and 16.86 points to settle at 1543.42 points and 1035.49 points respectively.





On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 154,533 trades were executed in Thursday's trading session with a trading volume of 183.39 million securities.Gainers took a strong lead over losers as out of 356 issues traded, 280 securities gained price while 44 declined and 32 remained unchanged.





The top 10 gainers were Reliance Insurance, Rangpur Foundry, BBS, Dhaka Insurance, Coppertech Industries, Saif Power, National Housing, Esquire Knit Composite, SEML IBBL Shariah Fund and SEML FBSL Growth Fund. LafargeHolcim Bangladesh topped the turnover chart followed by Square Pharma, KPCL, Beacon Pharma, BSCCL, SS Steel, Pioneer Insurance, SK Trims, National Tubes and Karnaphuli Insurance.





The top 10 losers were Premier Cement, Meghna Condensed Milk, Mozaffar Hossain Spinning Mill, Savar Refactories, Shepherd Industries, Beacon Pharma, Sea Pearl Beach, ICB, RN Spinning and Beximco Synthetics.





On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed at green extending the upbeat of previous day.







CSCX and CASPI rose by 128.26 points and 210.33 points to stand at 8337.26 points and 13744.36 points respectively. At CSE, a total of 8,130,161 shares and mutual fund of 265 companies were traded, of which 203 issues advanced while 37 declined and 25 issues remained unchanged.



