'Steel cylinders can cause cancer'

In the last few years, the uses of gas cylinders have increased at a rapid pace in households, vehicles and commercial purposes. On the other hand, the use of risky, expired and substandard cylinders are also increasing and leaving fear to user's mind.







This fear has further exacerbated because Zinc chromate which is used in steel cylinder coating is a potentially harmful element to human health, including cancer.





Recently, a petition filed by Paladin Paints and Chemicals Pvt Ltd claimed zinc chromate used as a primer to coat LPG cylinders are highly toxic and can cause cancer in humans. Zinc chromate is used as a primer to coat steel LPG cylinders is highly toxic and can cause cancer in humans' bodies. On January 6, 2020, Press Trust of India (PTI), an Indian news agency published the news.





According to the agency, The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to consider concerns raised by a city-based company on hazards of using a chemical as a primer to coat LPG cylinders.





The petition has said that an LPG cylinder is a basic product and is being used in almost every household and business entities and it is necessary to take immediate steps to rectify the problem and sought a ban on the usage of zinc chromate. A division bench of Justices SC Dharmadhikari and RI Chagla directed the Union government to consider the petition as a representation and look into the concerns raised in it expeditiously.







LPG has been using for cooking in Bangladesh since 2005. Recently, it has become increasingly popular in the country since the piped-natural gas connections closed to households.





According to the Department of Explosives, The number of active LPG cylinders in the market are 2.2 crore and around 70-80 lakh LPG cylinders get refilled each year. Other than households, LPG gas consumption is increasing in hotels, restaurants, automobiles and small industries and among them and most of them are steel cylinders.







Currently, the top 15 LPG bottling companies in Bangladesh have already invested about Tk 5,000 crore. Imported cylinders with a capacity of 12 kg are costs around Tk 2,200 to Tk 2,400.







But, the cylinders are being sold at Tk 800 to Tk 900 in the market initially to get customers' attention.Composite fiber cylinders have started using in various countries as an alternative to steel cylinders. Recently, a company has introduced composite cylinders in Bangladesh.





Composite cylinders are durable, safer and lighter than steel or aluminum cylinders and made of fibers and plastic resin instead of metal.According to experts, composite cylinders are light, explosion resistant, and zinc chromate is not used in it. Therefore, it should be used in various cases including households.



