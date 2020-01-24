Vivo offers discounts on Vivo S1, Y19





Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has recently offered up to Tk 2,000 discounts on the procurement of its two smart phones- Vivo S1, Y19. The smart phones feature four cameras- one in front and three rear cameras.







The company's Y19 and S1 are available respectively at Tk 19,990 and Tk 21,990. The previous prices of the both phones were respectively Tk 20,990 and Tk 23,990.







The S1 has 32 megapixel camera with AI technology on the front. On the rear it packs a 16 megapixel primary camera, a second 8-megapixel super wide camera and a third 2-megapixel depth camera.





Y19 has 16 megapixel front camera and 16 MP, 8 MP and 2MP rear camera. Each of the phones houses 6GB RAM memory and 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via micro SD card.







Vivo Y19 is powered by a 5000 mAh and S1 has 4500 mAh big battery.

