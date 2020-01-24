'Skilled manpower being created for overseas job market'

The Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Additional Secretary Md Shahidul Alam speaking at a seminar titled 'Enhancing skill and awareness for overseas employment' held at conference room of the Deputy Commissioner in the capital on Th



The Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment is implementing massive programs to produce skilled workforce for creating 1,000 overseas employments from each upazila annually.





The information was disclosed on Thursday in a seminar titled 'Enhancing skill and awareness for overseas employment' held at conference room of the Deputy Commissioner in the city, reports BSS.





The Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment with the assistance of the district administration organized the event participated by the district and upazila level government officials, union chairmen and civil society members.





The Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Additional Secretary Md Shahidul Alam attended the occasion as the chief guest with Deputy Commissioner Md Asib Ahsan in the chair.Principal of Rangpur Technical Training Centre Engineer Md Lutfar Rahman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Syed Enamul Kabir, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Israt Sadia Shumi, addressed as special guests.





The chief guest said marking the Mujib Year, the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) of the ministry, Technical Training Centers and other institutions have taken special steps to produce adequate skilled workforce.





"As per pre-election manifesto of the present government, inclusive efforts have been engaged with a changed mindset in rendering services to produce more skilled manpower and enhance their export," he said."We have to conduct door-to-door motivational campaign to produce and send 1,000 skilled manpower abroad from every upazila annually to export 1.28 crore skilled workforce in five years," he added.





"The Prime Minister puts emphasis on proper utilization of our demographic dividend and we should work accordingly in turning youths into skilled workforce to enhance manpower export, especially from the backward Rangpur region," he added.





Bangladesh is currently exporting 10 lakh people abroad annually to earn 16 billion US dollars remittance and the government is providing skill enhancing training to youths on 55 trades.

