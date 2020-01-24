Call for tobacco-free Ctg



Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin said anti-narcotics drive would continue until the illegal drug trade came under control.Most of the Yuba tablets were smuggled into Bangladesh from Myanmar and the government on several occasions had requested the Myanmar government to close the Yuba factories in their territories. "





The Myanmar government did nothing in response to our request." "The operations are being conducted according to a list. Where there are illegal drugs, there is illegal money and illegal arms. So, gunfights can occur. Our law enforcers are also being injured."





In the port city, there are over 300 spots where peddlers have been selling drugs, including Yuba, for years dodging the law enforcers, according to Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) officials.The major spots include Barisal Colony and some areas in Sadarghat, Akbar Shah, Khulshi, Bakalia, Bayezid, Pahartali, Motijharna, Kotwali, Double Mooring, Chotopool and Halishahar.





The drug trade in Chattogram , adjacent to Ukhia-Teknaf, the gateway of smuggling Yuba into Bangladesh, is controlled by 114 people, according to a list of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC). However, Rab officials say a recent home ministry list includes 58 names.As a special drive against drug dealers goes on, most of the dealers in the port city have apparently gone into hiding, say locals and law enforcers.





A few low-tier dealers are still in some of the spots but they do not go out during the day now, they say.Talking about the drug menace, several law enforcers and DNC officials said one of the major reasons why the illegal trade has thrived in Chattogram was some law enforcers' involvement in it. Almost all the big shots in the business have been on the run since the anti-narcotics drive began, said law enforcers.





Usually, Yuba pills are smuggled into Bangladesh from Myanmar through Teknaf and then are sent to other parts of the country mainly through Chattogram. The tablets reach the port city via the Cox's Bazar-Lohagara-Satkania- Karnaphuli-Bakalia route despite frequent raids by law enforcers, said police.







However, as the route has become "risky" due to the drives, some smugglers started using a new one involving Chattogram Hill Tracts, Hathazari and Bayezid areas to bring the pills into Chattogram.





Explaining about the route, several law enforcers said Yuba consignments first reach Naikhyangchhari border area of Khagrachhari and then are loaded into trucks and other vehicles. Later, they are taken to Dhaka either via Feni or Chattogram. Some indigenous people are involved in it, according to law enforcers.





Law enforcers, investigating several drug cases, said Yuba consignments are also being taken directly to Chattogram in fishing boats through the Bay of Bengal. Peddlers unload the consignments either in Anwara or near Sitakunda upazila's coastal region.The syndicate members keep changing the sea routes in the face of strong vigilance by Coast Guard and Rab members.





The Yuba traders are now taking directly the contraband items to Barisal, Borguna, Patuakhali and Hatiya from Myanmar through waterways and later distribute them among the local Yuba agents dodging the law enforcers," the official said. During the arrest in the city's Halishahar area, 13 lakh yaba tablets were seized from their possession.





On November 27, 2016, ASI Ridwan of Bakalia Police Station was arrested along with 1,700 yaba pills while on November 28, 2017 ASI Anwar of District Special Branch (DSB) was arrested by CMP for possessing 1,000 Yuba pills.





In recent decades, illicit drug abuse has become a recurrent phenomenon of many countries of the world with massive socio-economic and human consequences. In May of last year, Bangladesh started a 'war on drugs' after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared a zero-tolerance policy against illegal drugs.





This war on drug operations confiscated thousands of vanilla-scented, pink-colored pills of "yaba" which derives its name from a Thai word that means a "crazy medicine". Mostly transported illegally from the Myanmar to the local market, yaba is the current choice of the drug of Bangladeshi youths.





In this operation, a few thousand low-level distributors were arrested and dozens died. However, on February 16, 2019, there had been a display of success of operation where 102 yaba dealers surrendered to the law enforcement agents.





This public display of the commitment of the government to help rehabilitate the wrongdoers is commendable and should be appreciated.





However, one also must recognize that the contemporary addiction problem is a highly complicated socio-economic phenomenon with tremendous psychological consequences with extensive ties with the global geopolitical environment.





Having one ceremony and rehabilitating a few hundred and at the same time continuing 'zero tolerance' policy by simply targeting the supply chain and trafficking process would only help drag the war for decades.





