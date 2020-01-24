Moha Maya Lake getting polluted



Moha Maya, the second largest manmade lake in Chittagong is being polluted and occupied by the land grabbers. Many slums were developed on the banks of naturally beautiful areas of Moha Maya Lake. Besides, the roads around the lake are being damaged as the big vehicles like trucks, lorries regularly ply through those, sources concerned said. The second largest manmade lake after Foy's lake in the port city was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her previous tenure.





Moha Maya Lake is situated at Thakur Digir Par hilly area under Mirerswari upazila in Chittagong on eight squire KM hilly water area. Bangladesh Water Development Board is implemented the Moha Maya Lake project. Sources said, due to lack of maintenance many cracks and ditches developed on the embankment within couple of years after the inauguration. Besides, the local thugs under the patronization of influential political quarters often disturb the visitors and tourists who come to enjoy the natural beauty around the lake.







They are also involved with various unsocial and criminal activities making safety and security of the visitor and peace loving people in the area.. Sources said, the criminals are regularly snatching and looting the goods and valuables from the visitors and tourists as there is hardly any security system for the visitors and tourists. There is also no secured parking place for visitors and tourists at the lake area. Therefore, parts of vehicles and private cars of the visitors and tourists are stolen.







Aminul Islam, a visitor who went to the Moha Maya lake area with his family said, "It is a beautiful lake. But, there is no authorities to take care of visitors. Therefore, we did not feel safe in the evening when we visited Moha Maya lake area."







Syama Akter, another visitor said local mastans and unwanted people often roam around the lake area. Visitors particularly females are not safe there.



"Miscreants misbehave with the female visitors and sometimes they tease them." Project Officer of Moha Maya lake and Divisional Engineer of Water Development Board Ashraf Jamal admitted that there are some mismanagement as we received some allegations about law and order situation.





He also admitted development of slums at the lake area. "We will talk to the minister Engineer Mosharraf Hossain in this regard. Later, we will take steps in this regard."





Sources said, the construction work of Moha Maya Lake was completed last year. After long two years, the Bangladesh Water Development Board has completed the project of Moha Maya Lake and Moha Maya Irrigation Project. According to sources, The development project was started in November 2014 with the cost of Tk 12 crore.







The Moha Maya Lake and Moha Maya Irrigation Project was initiated to solve the water crisis and water logging at Mirersawri and Sitakunda area in Chittagong by preserving the rain water during rainy season. As a result, several villages including more than hundred villages of Durgapur, Mithanala, Katha Chara, Mirerswari Sadar, Osman pur union will be saved from the flood during rainy season.







Besides, the farmers will be able to use the water of the lake for irrigation purposes during dry seasons. Sources said, many visitors go to enjoy the scenic beauty of the Moha Maya Lake by boats every day. Talking to The Asian Age Mohammad Kamal, a visitor said, "It is absolutely a beautiful place. It is a gift of nature to us."





Leave Your Comments