Japan urges citizens to avoid non-urgent trips to Wuhan due to new coronavirus

Passengers arriving from the Chinese city of Wuhan arrive at Narita Airport in Chiba, Japan on Thursday. -Reuters



Japan on Thursday raised its infectious disease advisory level for the Chinese city of Wuhan to two from one, urging its citizens to avoid non-urgent trips to the place considered the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak. The disease has killed 17 and infected nearly 600 people.





Democratic Republic of Congo, hit by an Ebola outbreak, is the only other destination for which Japan holds the same travel advisory level, a foreign ministry official said.





In the scale of one to four, the level one advisory asks travelers to take sufficient caution. A level 4 advisory urges citizens not to travel to the area and those who are already in the region to evacuate. Wuhan's public transport lockdown came into force as of 10:00 local time (02:00 GMT), leaving normally busy train stations and airports empty.





Health authorities are reported to have made wearing a mask mandatory in the city. They are advising people to avoid crowds and public gatherings. Demand for rubber gloves and surgical masks has soared. Taobao, the Chinese online retail giant, has warned sellers not to profit from the outbreak by raising prices.





Hours after Wuhan's lockdown came into force, authorities in Huanggang - east of Wuhan - announced a suspension of the city's bus and rail system from midnight, and encouraged people not to leave the city.





Cafes, cinemas, theatres and exhibitions in both cities have been shut. Ezhou - a city of more than one million people just south of Huanggang - announced it had shut its train stations. All the fatalities so far have been in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital. Most of the 17 victims were elderly and suffered from other chronic diseases including Parkinson's disease and diabetes.



---Reuters, Tokyo

