Govt mulls policy to fix doctors' fee





Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque has informed the House that the government was considering formulation of a policy to fix the fee of doctors who deal with patients at private hospitals, clinics and chambers.





He said this while replying a starred question placed by the ruling party lawmaker Gloria Jharnaa Sarkar (Women Seat-30) on Thursday, reports BSS.





The minister said, "The present government has planned to fix the visiting fee of patients, which will be acceptable for all, for both general practitioners and specialized physicians based on their qualifications and status." "I hope that it would be quite possible to start the implementation works of the policy in the future," Maleque said.





Responding to another question by Jatiya Party lawmaker Shamim Haider Patwary, the health minister said the government is planning to introduce the universal health database program at all the hospitals of the country gradually under the health information system and e-health operation plan of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





He said the universal health database program is currently operational at Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, Gazipur, while the government has decided to introduce the program at 60 more hospitals in the country.





