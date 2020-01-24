New coronavirus: No cases in Bangladesh yet





Though no new Coronavirus affected person was found in Bangladesh, risks persist, said Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Reasearch, IEDCR Director Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora.





Speaking at a media call on Thursday, She said there is no reason to be afraid and create panic in the situation.But the country is currently facing common cold and if there is co-morbidity then attack by any virus can lead to complications, she added.She also said that enough information is still not available about Coronavirus. The virus is in a stable condition and the WHO has called it 'minor'.



However, the WHO is monitoring if the situation can aggravate in the future. WHO has named this: 2019-Ncovi.Dr Sania Thamina who left the post of additional DG of the health department said: "in Corona, the symptoms are fever, cough, respiratory problems leading to Pneumonia and kidney failure."We had a meeting at the Shahjalal International Airport where screening for passengers coming from China and other countries has been set up."





Everyone is given a card and asked to contact IEDCR hotline within 14 days. For any new case, the Kurmitola General Hospital has been fixed with adequate re-agent, she added.She also said that land ports are also kept on alert.





Leave Your Comments