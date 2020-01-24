Omar Ishrak new Intel Chairman





American tech giant Intel has named Omar Ishrak as its new Chairman effective immediately, replacing Andy Bryant who stepped down from his role at a board meeting earlier this month, reports Wall Street Journal.





Mr Bryant, an Intel veteran whose career at the US chip maker spanned well over three decades serving in a variety of senior executive roles, told the board last March he wouldn't run for reelection in 2020. Mr. Bryant, who started as board chairman in May 2012, will leave the board in May, he remarked.





"Andy has been a rudder for Intel during a time of change and transformation," Intel Chief Executive Bob Swan commented. Last year, Intel's board extended Mr. Bryant's time as chairman for an extra year citing his experience and the need for "leadership continuity" given that Mr. Swan started as CEO in January 2019 after serving as interim CEO following Brian Krzanich's departure. Board chairmen typically serve a maximum of two, three-year terms in the role.





Mr Ishrak, the chief executive of Medtronic PLC, joined Intel's board in March 2017.The company also said the board named Square Inc. seller lead Alyssa Henry as an independent director.Omar Ishrak is an American citizen with Bangladeshi origin. He was brought up in Bangladesh and acquired a Bachelor of Science Degree and PhD in Electrical Engineering from King's College under the University of London.







Moreover, Omar Ishrak is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Asia Society, a reputed educational institution working for promoting mutual understanding and strengthening partnerships among peoples, leaders and organizations of Asia and the United States on a global platform, as stated on the Medtronic website.





Leave Your Comments