'Dhaka-Delhi friendly ties rare in world'





Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said the peaceful exchange of enclaves between Bangladesh and India in 2015 set an example of rare friendly relations between the two neighboring countries.He said this while addressing a tripartite agreement signing ceremony on upgrading the connecting road from Ashuganj river port to Akhaura land port to a four-lane highway in a city hotel.







Representatives of Road Transport and Bridges Ministry, Indian construction company Afcons Infrastructure Limited and Exim Bank of India inked the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions. Obaidul Quader, also Awami League General Secretary, and Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das witnessed the ceremony, reports BSS.





Quader said road connectivity will further be developed through the agreement and implementation of the project.Terming the peaceful exchange of enclaves a great achievement, the minister said it set a unique instance.





Noting that there are some unresolved issues between the two countries, Quader said those issues will be resolved through discussions and both the both sides are working to this end.





The minister said the understanding is very good between the prime ministers of the two next-door neighbors which will pave the way to resolve those issues.





Speaking on the occasion, the Indian high commissioner said of India's worldwide development activities, New Delhi has the highest volume of works with Dhaka as the two countries are jointly implementing around 46 projects with the maximum number of projects in the railway sector.



Riva Ganguly said India as a friendly state will always stay beside Bangladesh in its endeavour to implement visions to turn the country into a middle income one by 2021 and developed one by 2041.



Under the project titled "Improvement of Ashuganj Riverport-Sarail-Dharkhar-Akhaura Landport Road as 4-Lane National Highway", 50.58 kilometer roads will be upgraded to a four-lane national highway.





