'EC a biased, useless body'





Describing the Election Commission (EC) as 'biased and useless', BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the EC has failed to take any action against those who attacked the campaigning of their two mayoral candidates of Dhaka city polls. He came up with the remarks while campaigning in support of Isharaque Hossain, BNP's mayoral candidate for Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) in city's High Court area on Thursday.







The government and EC have taken a move to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the February-1 elections to favor the ruling party candidate, he alleged.







Mirza Fakhrul said, "The EC has been playing a complete biased role. The processions of Ishraque and Tabith were attacked after the start of their electioneering. Our north city mayoral candidate Tabith was physically attacked on Tuesday, but the useless Election Commission couldn't take any action in this regard."







The BNP leader demanded immediate arrest of those involved in the attack on Tabith Awal. He urged the voters to elect Ishraque as he is a very competent person to lead the DSCC as its mayor.







