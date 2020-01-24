ICJ ruling a victory for humanity: FM



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has described the order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) asking Myanmar to take emergency measures to prevent genocide of the Rohingya "a victory for humanity and a milestone for human rights activists across the world". "It's a victory for humanity, a milestone for human rights activists across all nations," he said in his reaction from Ecuador on Thursday.





In a unanimously-ruled order issued by a panel of 17 judges, the United Nations' top court on Thursday upheld the provisions of the 1948 Genocide Convention, saying Myanmar had "caused irreparable damage to the rights of the

Rohingya".





Dr Momen said the court verdict "is a victory for The Gambia, OIC, Rohingyas and of course, for Bangladesh. God bless humanity and also the 'mother of humanity' Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina".The court's president, Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf who read out the verdict, said the International Court of Justice "is of the opinion that the Rohingya in Myanmar remain extremely vulnerable."





The ICJ accepted all 4 provisional measure requests in the verdict and asked Myanmar to submit a report within four months confirming measures taken, after that report every six months. Court used the term 'Rohingya' and rejected Myanmar's claim and asked it to stop genocide and atrocities against Rohingyas.Foreign affairs analysts said the verdict hopefully will stop recurrence of ethnic cleansing and genocide in the world.





