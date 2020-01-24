Singapore confirms first case of Wuhan virus





Singapore on Thursday (Jan 23) announced a confirmed case of the Wuhan virus, a new coronavirus that has sickened hundreds of people and killed at least 17.







In a media briefing on Thursday evening, the Ministry of Health said the patient is a 66-year-old Chinese man. The Wuhan resident, who arrived in Singapore with his family on Jan 20, flew from Guangzhou via China Southern flight CZ351, reports channelnewsasia.





He reported having a sore throat while on the flight but no fever. The man developed a fever the next day and began coughing. When he went to SGH on Wednesday, he was immediately isolated, diagnosed with pneumonia and identified to MOH as a suspect case at 10pm. He tested positive for the new coronavirus at 6pm on Thursday.







The ministry said contact tracing has been initiated to identify approximately 30 people on the man's flight who were seated two rows in front and two rows behind him. Those identified will be contacted by MOH.







His nine travel companions have been identified. One of them is his 37-year-old son, who has been warded as a suspect case. The other eight have left Singapore, said MOH in an update later on Thursday evening, adding that authorities of their destination country have been informed.





The man stayed at Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort and Spa and indicated that he kept within the hotel vicinity.MOH said there have been a total of 28 suspect cases so far, with the ages ranging from one to 78 years old. Out of these, seven have tested negative.



One is a preliminary positive case, pending the results of a second round of tests. She is a 53-year-old Chinese woman, also a resident of Wuhan. Her condition is stable.





