Bangladesh still second lowest in South Asia



Bangladesh has moved three notches up, from 149 to 146 out of 180 countries, but scored the same on Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).







The country has scored 26 out of 100 in the index, in which the global average is 43. As a result, the country's position among the South Asian countries remained the same from the previous year: second lowest and ahead of war-torn Afghanistan.





Besides, Bangladesh ranks fourth lowest among 31 Asia-Pacific countries named on the index, leaving behind Cambodia, Afghanistan and North Korea.





The Berlin-based global graft watchdog mentioned a host of reasons as possible factors, which include high-profile corruption being rarely addressed; weakening institutions of accountability; impunity; deficit of effectiveness of Anti-Corruption Commission, especially in terms of "big fish"; shrinking media and civil society space; lack of tolerance of dissent; deficit in trust about end-result of high-profile anti-corruption drive; deficit in political integrity and linkage of politics with big money and corruption; political and policy decisions reflecting powerful vested groups with little reflection of public interest; and deficit in electoral integrity and transparency of political or electoral finance.





Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) revealed findings of the global survey report at its Dhanmondi office in the city on Thursday.





TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said, "We would have been a bit more satisfied if progress had been made both in terms of ranking and score. Then we could say there was improvement." "But we are not saying that there was no improvement. What happened that it shows a mixed picture," he said.





