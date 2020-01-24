'49,558 river grabbers across the country'

Brick kilns set up by grabbing river in Sirajdikhan of Munshiganj pose serious risk to life and environment. The photo was taken on Thursday. -Zahidul Islam





State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Thursday informed the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) that a total of 49,162 grabbers of rivers have been spotted across the country.





"The National River Conservation Commission (NRCC) has prepared the list of 49,162 grabbers of rivers across the country through the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the 64 districts.





The list has been public for the people through uploading on the websites of NRCC and all districts' web portals," he said. Khalid was replying to a tabled question made by treasury bench lawmaker M Abdul Latif in the House with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair, reports BSS.





Noting that eviction of illegal rivers' grabbers is a continuous process, the state minister said a total of 1027 illegal structures were knocked down and 21.5 acres of riverbanks were recovered in the Dhaka and Naranyanganj river ports through two special eviction drives on December 18 and 24 last year.





Leave Your Comments