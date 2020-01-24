Imran Khan faces protests in Davos

Protesters in Davos, Switzerland demonstrated against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over the repression on the people of Baluchistan and Sindh. -Agency





Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan faced acute protests in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday when he reached there to participate in the World Economic Forum summit.







The protesters gathered in Davos flying from Pakistan and some other countries. They demonstrated against the alleged atrocities of Pakistan forces on the people of Baluchistan and Sindh provinces.





Balochistan is situated in the southwest portion of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan which used to be an independent nation, having gained autonomy in 1947 from colonial English rule. Shortly thereafter, however, Pakistan launched a military operation and forcibly annexed Baluchistan back under Pakistani control.







Since then, the Baloch have faced incessant hostility and aggression at the hands of the Pakistani government and have had their most fundamental human rights stripped away.







Pakistan has also restricted phone and internet access in Baluchistan and threatened, kidnapped, or killed reporters who share the truth of what is happening to the Baloch.







Alleging so-called "national security" concerns, Pakistan has barred international NGOs and rights groups from entering Baluchistan and has repressed all forms of political activism that oppose the Pakistani government's agenda.







Different human rights organizations have also called upon Pakistan government to stop incursions on the people of Baluchistan and Sindh.





