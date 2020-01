A slum at Chalantika in the city’s Mirpur area caught fire early Friday.





Russell Shikdar, a duty officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, said the fire broke out at the slum around 4:11 am and it spread around soon.





He said 15 firefighting units went to the spot and brought the blaze under control around 5:45 am.





However, it could not be known yet what caused the fire.





