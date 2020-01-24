Sweden expects Myanmar to implement ICJ order promptly





Sweden has welcomed the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and expects Myanmar to implement the measures promptly.





"An important step for justice and accountability," Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde tweeted mentioning thst Sweden welcomes the ICJ decision ordering provisional measures to prevent further mass atrocity crimes in Myanmar against Rohingyas.





In a sweeping legal victory for members of the Rohingya Muslim minority, the United Nations' top court on Thursday ordered Myanmar take all measures in its power to prevent genocide against the Rohingya people.





The court's president, Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, said the International Court of Justice "is of the opinion that the Rohingya in Myanmar remain extremely vulnerable."





The court added that its order for so-called provisional measures intended to protect the Rohingya is binding "and creates international legal obligations" on Myanmar.





At the end of an hour-long sitting in the court's wood-paneled Great Hall of Justice, judges also ordered Myanmar to report to them in four months on what measures the country has taken to comply with the order and then to report every six months as the case moves slowly through the world court.





Rights activists immediately welcomed the unanimous decision.

