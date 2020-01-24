2 killed in Magura, Natore ‘gunfights’





Two suspected criminals were killed in ‘gunfights’ in Sadar upazila of Magura and Gurudaspur Upazila of Natore on Friday.





In Magura, a suspected robber was killed in a reported gunfight with another gang of robbers in Boruinatoil village early Friday.





The deceased was identified as Mintu Kazi, 42, son of Fayez Kazi of Lohagora upazila in Narail.





Superintendent of Police (SP) Torikul Islam said Mintu died during the gunfight

that occurred between two groups of robbers over sharing money around 2:30 am.





Police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, he said.





Mintu was an accused in 12 cases filed with different Police Stations, he added.





In Natore, a suspected criminal was killed in a reported gunfight with police in Parugurudaspur area in the early hour.





The deceased was identified as Hanif Bepari, an accused in the murder case of Monowara Begum, wife of a Freedom Fighter.





In a press release district police said when they conducted a drive at Pargurudaspur along with Hanif his accomplices fired gunshots on police, prompting them to fire back in self defence that triggered the gunfight.





Hanif died on the spot while two cops were injured.





They also seized five rounds of bullets, a pistol and a pipe gun from the spot.





Police arrested Hanif from Merul Badda area of the capital on Wednesday night after Monowara Begum was hacked to death on January 16.





Leave Your Comments