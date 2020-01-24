New AL committee pays tributes to Bangabandhu in Tungipara









The newly-elected Bangladesh Awami League (AL) Central Working Committee and Advisory Council led by party

President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





They paid the homage by placing wreaths at the mazar (shrine) of the Father of the Nation here this afternoon.





Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina first laid a wreath at the mazar of Bangabandhu.





After placing the wreath, she stood there in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of the country’s independence.





Later, Sheikh Hasina along with members of the AL Central Working Committee and Advisory Council of the party placed another wreath at the mazar of Bangabandhu, the greatest Bangalee of all times.





They offered Fateha and joined a munajat seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of Bangabandhu.





Secretaries concerned and special assistants to the prime minister were present on the occasion.





Earlier, the prime minister arrived around 11 am in Tungipara, the ancestral home of the Father of the Nation, by an Air Force helicopter.





After the arrival, she recited holy Quran and offered Fateha at the mazar of Bangabandhu.





Sheikh Hasina was reelected as the president of Bangladesh Awami League, one of the oldest political parties in the subcontinent for the ninth consecutive term, while Obaidul Quader was reelected as the general secretary for the second straight time in the AL’s 21st National Council held on December 20-21 last.





