Nat'l Science Olympiad prize distributed at DU

The prize distribution ceremony of the 11th National Science Olympiad was held on Friday at Curzon Hall auditorium of Dhaka University (DU). DU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman distributed prizes among the winners of the Olympiad as chief guest. Bangladesh Academy of Sciences and First Security Islami Bank Ltd jointly organized the Olympiad marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said a press release.







Presided over by President of the Bangladesh Academy of Sciences Emeritus Prof Dr A K Azad Chowdhury the function was addressed, among others, by Secretary of the Academy Prof Dr Haseena Khan and Managing Director of First Security Islami Bank Ltd Syed Wasek Md Ali. It may be mentioned that over 600 students from different parts of the country participated at this Olympiad.









---Shahriar Azam, AA

