Bird Fair held at JU

A day-long Bird Fair was held at Jahangirnagar University on Friday.The fair was organized by JU Zoology department in association with Wild Life Rescue Center (WLRC), Bangladesh Bird Club, Aronnyok Foundation, Prokriti O Jibon Foundation, Channel24, IUCN, and Bangladesh Forest Department at the Zahir Raihan auditorium premises on the campus.





JU Vice-Chancellor Professor Farzana Islam inaugurated the fair by releasing balloons at 11 am. Addressing the inaugural session, she said, 'Birds play an important role in balancing the environment. Nature lovers are more about them. These birds need to be protected. We must try to maintain a bird friendly environment.'





Dr Md Kamrul Hassan, convener of the fair and professor of zoology, said the main purpose of the bird fair is to raise public awareness about the birds. This awareness should reach the remote areas of the country so that no species of bird will go extinct.





Attending the inaugural ceremony of the bird fair, University treasurer Professor Sheikh Md. Manjurul Haque, Acting Registrar Rahima Kaniz, Founder of Bangladesh Bird Club Inam Al Haque, Country Director of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Rakibul Amin, Acting Proctor ASM Firoz-ul-Hasan addressed at the inaugural session of the fair among others.









---Aritro Das, AA

