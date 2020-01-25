Loan default: Public banks on top, private banks follow





Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has disclosed a list of 8,238 loan defaulters. There are not only individuals on the list but also also there are both public and private institutions.







The finance minister disclosed the 107-page list of loan defaulters in response to a question from Tangail 6 MP Ahasanul Islam Titu during a session in the parliament on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.





The list of individuals and companies who have defaulted on their loans taken out from banks and financial institutions up until November 30, 2019. The total amount owed by the 8,238 individuals and companies is Tk 96,986.38 crore.





However, a total of Tk25,836 crore was recovered from different defaulters until November last year. Nevertheless, half of the defaulters (4,198) have not paid a single taka since they have taken out the loan.





Until that date, the amount of total loans is Tk 9,69,882.22 crore. That means 9.9 percentage of the total loan is a defaulted loan. The percentage was 11.99 percent but after calculating the recovery we get a lower percentage of 9.9 percent.





If we can look back to the default loan history then we can see on December 31, 1995, the total amount of loan was Tk 31,028.53 crores. At the same time, the default loan was Tk 9,942.23 crore.







That means 32.04 percent of the total loan was a defaulted loan. Again, on December 31, 2008, the total amount of loan was Tk 2,08,362.04 crore and the amount of default loan was Tk 22,481.41 crore. This again means that 10.79 percent of the total loan was default loan. Percentagewise the default loan is in the lowest in history.





The number of default loans looks so big because there is a 3125.78 percentage increase in the loan disbursement since December 1995. This naturally means there will be an increase in the default loan.







However, it still doesn't ease our minds about the fact that this huge amount of default loans is alarming for an emerging economy like Bangladesh. Besides, financial institutions are in deep trouble since this huge amount of money swindled by the business organizations from the banks.





Annontex and Crescent Group are the two topmost loan defaulters in Bangladesh. These two-business institutions have taken Tk 10,000 crore by forging from state-run Janata Bank. Both institutions have smuggled money abroad by illegal means. In addition, the bank disbursed the loans, sidestepping the banking rules and regulations.





There are other business institutions went loan defaulter has withdrawn loans from a private bank, AB Bank. And according to the Bangladesh Bank, no banking rules and regulations were followed. Most likely the loans were disbursed in different names.Three non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) have also become defaulters as they failed to pay back bank loans taken for running the business.







They are Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company, International Leasing and Financial Service, and Peoples Leasing and Finance Services. The BB has already started the process of liquidating one of the three NBFIs Peoples Leasing and Finance Services for its failure to repay the depositors' money.





On the other hand, government entities are also in the loan defaulter scam. The Food Ministry has a defaulted loan of Tk 26.46 crore. There are many well-known companies and doing businesses with goodwill in Bangladesh are also in the list of loan defaulters. For Instance- Rahim Afroaz, Navana Limited, Otobi, Abdul Monem Sugar Refinery, Keya, Grameen Shakti, Sinha Yarn and Dying, Ena Properties, etc. are few of them.





Furthermore, the directors from various banks took loans amounting to Tk 173,230.89 crore from their banks and other banks. This is around 12 percent of the total outstanding loans. In his speech, the Finance Minister mentioned that directors of 25 banks have taken a loan of Tk 1,614.77 crore taka.







Two of the country's 57 scheduled banks didn't provide any loans to their directors or other bank directors. However, bank directors from 55 other banks took Tk 171.616 crore which amounts to 11.21 percent of the outstanding loans of the banks.





Now the question, how these people get access to the money and the bank loans if they are loan defaulters. According to the data half, the defaulters didn't pay back a single taka since they have taken the loan or after the money was disbursed from the bank. Many different newspapers have mentioned that those bank authorities have sidestepped the banking rules and regulations while disbursing the loan.





Also, the previous Finance Minister Abul Mal Abdul Muhit did show his anger about the loan disbursement from Sonali Bank when one of the Sonali Bank's topmost loan defaulter Hallmark was identified.







On the other hand, Crescent Group, the topmost loan defaulter in the country has taken a loan from Janata Bank. However, one of the owners from the group is in prison but the other owner, a film producer is outside living a regular life.





We understand putting the loan defaulters into the prison will not bring back the money. As the current Finance Minister rightly said that we have to let them do their business so that they can pay back the money.







However, the people who took money from banks with forgery should be sent to jail and their properties should be taken in the custody of the bank. And by selling the properties banks can get back their money.





The current government is also providing special facilities for the loan defaulters. According to the Credit Information Bureau (CIB) of Bangladesh Bank loan rescheduling facilities of the loan defaulters were relaxed so that they can continue with their own business in September 2019.





The defaulters were given a chance to pay back the two percent of the loan and they can continue as regular loan receivers. Other facilities were added to this.However, this opportunity is still there and will continue until February 14, 2020. Nonetheless, there has been no opportunity for general people.







The government should focus more on the middle class and their economic condition. Without the development of the middle class, the current economic development will not be sustainable. On the contrary, providing special opportunities to a few high-class loan defaulters will cause public dissatisfaction and downfall of the popularity of the government.





The writer is Assistant Professor, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University, Bangladesh. Email: krishna_du@yahoo.com

