Aniston wanted to play 'Wonder Woman'



Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston says she wanted to play 'Wonder Woman' at one point of time but ended up waiting for "too long". However, the Friends alum didn't mention if she ever actively pursued the role. "I wanted to play 'Wonder Woman' but I waited too long," Aniston said as reported by Variety.





The actor, who picked up her first SAG award for best female actor in drama for 'The Morning Show', was speaking to the press backstage post her win. She is yet to appear in any comic book-based films or TV shows and even recently criticized Marvel films.







Actor Gal Gadot mostly recently played 'Wonder Woman' in the 2017 titular film and will reprise her role as the DC superhero in 'Wonder Woman' 1984 this year. Other actors that have portrayed live-action versions of 'Wonder Woman' include Cathy Lee Crosby in the 1974 film 'Wonder Woman' and Lynda Carter in the massively-popular TV series of the same name.





