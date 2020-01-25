Reds charge towards title with win at Wolves

Liverpool celebrate after Roberto Firmino's late winner. -Getty



Runaway leaders Liverpool extended their Premier League advantage to 16 points with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino.





Henderson's opener in the eighth minute, which came off his shoulder from a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner, quietened a raucous crowd inside a mist-shrouded Molineux. But Wolves, under coach Nuno Espirito Santo, have built a reputation for upsetting more illustrious opponents and came roaring back in the 51st when Raul Jimenez steered home a powerful header from the lively Adama Traore's cross.







Both sides squandered chances in a breathless game of counter-attacks, before Firmino found space in the box to settle the outcome with an 84th minute strike that gave Liverpool a 14th consecutive league win. It was the Brazilian's sixth goal in his last eight games for the club in all competitions.





Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp punched the air and the fans sang "We shall not be moved" as the relentless Reds close in on their first top-flight title in three decades. But Klopp, whose team missed out to Manchester City last season by one point, was taking nothing for granted.





"It's over when it's over, not before. So why should we really think about it? Let's carry on," he said, praising "super, super" Firmino and "unbelievable" Henderson for their match-winning performances.









Laughing at his goal from a rare offensive foray on a set-piece, captain Henderson echoed his manager's words that the title was not in the bag - even though the whole of England thinks it is - and praised Wolves' impressive resistance. "You know it's going to be difficult here. They're a good team, they make you work. But we knew we could keep going, keep fighting," he said.









---Reuters, Wolverhampton

Leave Your Comments