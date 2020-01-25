Palestine lock-horn Burundi in final today

Palestine (L) and Burundi captain unveiling the Bangabandhu Gold Cup trophy during pre-match press conference in the capital on Friday. -BFF



Defending champions Palestine will take on title contender Burundi in the final of sixth edition of Bangabandhu Gold Cup International Football tournament at Bangabandhu National Stadium in the capital today.







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to present in the final as the chief guest and hand over the trophy to the winner team. State-owned Bangladesh Television and private satellite channel Rtv will telecast the final live while Bangladesh Betar will provide live commentary of the match that kicks off at 4 pm.







In the pre-final press conference held on Friday at the conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Bhaban, both the finalists optimistic on winning the trophy. Palestine head coach Makram Baboub expressed his high hope on winning the tournament title against Burundi by saying that they have come in Bangladesh to retain the trophy.





"Final match will be different…We are ready for the match… We have come here to retain the trophy," said Makram. He said Burundi is good team having skilled players and their striking position is good but we have also the good defence. Replying to a question Makram said, "It's easy to say top but difficult to be a top and we we'll try our best in the final."





Burundi showed skilled football all through the tournament and their in-form young forward Jospin Nshimirimana was superb with ball scoring seven goals in the tournament so far. However, Palestine head coach trickily did not reveal their plan to restrict Jospin in the final when he was asked if they have any plan to restrict the young forward.





Asked to comment which team will win the final, Makram said both teams have fifty-fifty chance. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict as well as political turmoil is common issues in Palestine and Makram thinks that if his team able to win the Bangabandhu Gold Cup trophy it would make happy the Palestine people. There is no card or injury problem in the team, he informed.





Palestine key player Musav Abu Salem also echoed the same statement by saying that they have come in Bangladesh to retain the tournament title. On the other hand, Burundi head coach Joslin Bipfecbusa also expressed his determination to clinch the tournament trophy. He said they did not win any trophy in the final and it would be the first one if they able to win the Bangabandhu Gold Cup title against Palestine.





Asked which team is favorite in the final, the Burundi head coach said the team which would play best, would win the tournament trophy. Joslin also thanked the Bangladesh's people for their bounty support during the tournament that helped his side to reach in the final.







Burundi team's captain Tambwe Amissi said they reached the final for playing football in constancy and also thanked the local crowds as they showed their good character. The trophy of the tournament was also unveiled at the stage of the BFF premise after the press conference.







