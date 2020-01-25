Tigers concede defeat in T20 opener

Shoaib Malik punches off the back foot on way his brilliant unbeaten match winning knock against Bangladesh in the T20 opener on Friday in Lahore. -AFP



Bangladesh suffered defeat in the first game of the three-match T20I series against Pakistan by five wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.





Batting first, Bangladesh failed to put up a challenging target. Mahmudullah-led Tigers posted only 141 runs for five in 20 overs. Chasing 142 runs to win, Bangladeshi bowlers did a remarkable job as pacer Shafiul sent back Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the very first over. Babar went to drive the ball to the cover area but missed it.





The ball nicked the bat before going to the hand of wicketkeeper Liton Das. Bangladesh scalped another wicket inside the powerplay when Mustafizur Rahman dismissed Mohammad Hafeez for 17 off 16 deliveries. Hafeez had made a 35-run partnership in the second wicket with the debutant Ahsan Ali.





Tigers needed to take some more wickets in the middle overs but they failed to inflict any damage. Pakistan chased the target in 19.3 overs with five wickets in hand. The comeback man Shoaib Malik was the top performer for Pakistan. He remained unbeaten for 58 off 45 balls, laced with five fours.







Shafiul bagged two wickets for Bangladesh while Al Amin Hossain took one conceding 18 runs. Mustafizur and leg spinner Aminul Islam picked up one wicket each respectively.





Earlier, despite managing a 50-plus opening stand by Tamim Iqbal and Mohammad Naim, Bangladesh failed to pass 150 runs. The first wicket fell in the last ball of the 11th over at 71 runs. Tamim scored 39 off 34 balls with four fours and one six before being dismissed by run-out. He played 16 dot balls. The other opener, Naim, scored 43 off 41 playing 18 dot balls.





Bangladesh needed to bat till 15 overs to pass the 100-run mark. In the last five overs, they managed to score only 41 runs. After the dismissal of the openers, the onus was on Liton Das and Mahmudullah Riyad to play some big shots and put up a big total on the board.





Liton fell for 12 off 13. He was also a victim of run-out, while Mahmudullah remained unbeaten for 19 off 14 balls. Afif Hossain and Soumya Sarkar also failed to impress. While Afif fell for nine off 10 balls, Soumya scored seven of five balls.





Shaheen Afridi, debutant Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan scalped one wicket each. The second game of the series will take place on January 25 at the same venue at 3pm Bangladesh time. The third and final match of the T20 series will be played on January 27 at the same venue.





SCORES IN BRIEF







Bangladesh 141 for 5 in 20 overs (Naim 43, Tamim 39, Mahmudullah 19 not out; Shafiul 2-27, Al-Amin 1-18, Mustafiz 1-40)





Pakistan 42 for 5 in 19.3 overs (Malik 58 not out, Ahsan 36, Hafeez 17; Shaheen 1-23, Shadab 1-26 , Rauf 1-32)



Result Pakistan won by

5 wickets.



Player of the Match Shoaib Malik





