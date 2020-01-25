Ishraque to announce election manifesto on Jan 27



BNP's Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayoral candidate Ishraque Hossain on Friday said he will announce his election manifesto on Monday.





"The ruling party has been in power for a long time but failed to give the people anything. I think they won't be able to change the city and ensure the residents' rights this time too," he said while campaigning in the city's Faridabad area after weekly Jum'ah prayers, reports UNB.





"I share my plan with the voters during election campaign daily but I'll formally announce election manifesto on January 27," he said. Ishraque said the people have begun rising against the misrule of the government. "Go to polling stations and vote for us," he said.





Later, Ishraque campaigned in several wards of Old Dhaka and solicited votes for Sheaf of Paddy - BNP's electoral symbol.Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Labour Party Chairman Mustafizur Rahman Iran and BNP's leader and activists took part in the election campaign.





Meanwhile, DSCC mayoral candidate of Islami Andolan Bangladesh Maulana Abdur Rahman also carried out daylong canvassing in parts of the city including Kamrangirchar, Government Madrasah-E-Alia playground, Topkhana Road and Jurain area.





Leave Your Comments