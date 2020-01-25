GFMD must be owned by all stakeholders globally: FM



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said the Global Forum on Migration and Development (GFMD) must be owned by all stakeholders at their respective levels of engagements globally.It is not our option, it is our responsibility, he said while delivering his statement on 'Future of the Forum' in the GFMD Summit in Quito in Ecuador.





Ecuador, in its capacity as 2019 Chair of the Global Forum on Migration and Development (GFMD), is hosting the Twelfth GFMD Summit Meeting that ends on Friday.Dr Momen said nearly 1.1 million people of Myanmar known as Rohingya have been forcibly displaced from their ancestral homes.





He said Bangladesh is providing them (Rohingyas) temporary shelter, but cannot handle such a huge people on its own. We need proactive support of global community. There the GFMD provided a voluntary, informal, non-binding and government-led process which encouraged the Member States and other stakeholders to be engaged in an unconfined but effective manner, he said.







The Foreign Minister said GFMD gave them two distinct opportunities, first, it is outside of UN's strict discipline and politics and second, it is the only forum where States can informally interact with civil societies and the private sector on the issue of migration.In the future, we want to continue this understanding. We want to see GFMD as a regular annual participatory process, he said.





In the future, Dr Momen said, they want GFMD to substantially contribute towards achievement of SDGs as the issue of migration is strongly interlinked with other vital issues.A balance between governance issues and development issues should be struck, as migration is inherently involved with the development of the host as well as the country of origin, he said.





Leave Your Comments