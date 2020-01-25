BNP concedes defeat before polls: Quader



Terming BNP as a "failed political party," Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said BNP concedes a defeat before any polls.







He came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after paying tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Gopalganj's Tungipara on Friday. Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "BNP has no history to win an election. They will fail again in upcoming Dhaka City polls."







The senior AL leader said BNP is "complaining over electronic voting machines (EVMs), chastity of the election as they are certain about their defeat," "A tome of defeat can be heard in their [BNPs'] voices and thoughts," claimed Quader.

