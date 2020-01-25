Fear grips the country: Manna



Nagorik Oikya Convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna has said fear has gripped the country as none can dare to talk against the misrule. He came up with the remark while addressing as the chief guest a discussion meeting at the National Press Club in the city on Friday.







Manna said, "In the past, common people raised their voice for protecting the country, civil society members opposed injustices. But at the moment, none has courage to talk against the misrule prevailing in the country. Fear is gripping people."





We have witnessed how a political party has become autocratic, he said, adding that people are being defeated as over half of candidates in 300 seats are elected before the election.The government has changed its election tricks by using electronic voting machines (EVMs), he alleged.

