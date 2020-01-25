An Interview with Francis Spufford



Anthony Domestico: This is being described as your first novel, though Red Plentycertainly borrowed from fiction's big bag of tricks. How would you describe the differences between Red Plenty and Golden Hill? What was it about Golden Hill that called for the free and unfettered use of fiction? Do you put much stock in genre differences, or do you find this is more a question for the marketer/critic than for the reader/writer?





Francis Spufford: For me, Red Plenty was a genuine compromise between fiction and nonfiction: a house built directly on the borderline with doors opening both ways onto both literary territories.







Or more creepily-pick your metaphor-a product of the uncanny valley between the two, where things are not quite fully alive from the imaginative point of view, but not quite fully dead either. It was a book in which characters were written as livingly as I could manage, and spoke dialogue as real as I could manage, but nevertheless were subordinate to a structure of explanation. Red Plentywas about economics, first, and only secondarily about people.





Opinions vary about whether that's enough to banish it from the category of fiction. I have friends whose opinions I respect who insist on taking its first five words ("This is not a novel") ironically. Its publishing status is certainly uncertain. It came out in the United States as a novel, in Britain as "history." Consequently, Golden Hill is both my first novel and my second novel, simultaneously, depending on where you're looking. Or I've published two first novels.





Or I started writing fiction with my second novel. Or something. But this I do know: Golden Hill is primarily a story about particular people, and only after that is it any kind of meditation on a theme, or on history. It's not an explanation. For me that's a decisive change, irrespective of all the blurring categories.



AD: Why set your novel in 18th-century New York? When did you first get interested in this specific time and place? And what kind of research was involved in fully and imaginatively inhabiting it?





FS: I'm contrary enough by temperament, and enough of an irony-glutton, that I really liked the idea of an embryonic New York-only about seven thousand people in 1746, including a thousand or so slaves-which reversed almost every one of our conventional, contemporary associations with the city.





Somewhere that was tiny rather than huge, provincial rather than metropolitan, suspicious and exclusive rather than open and diverse, and (above all) as gossipy and intimately interconnected as a Jane Austen village, instead of being a byword for urban anonymity In terms of research, I was liberated in a funny way by how little remains, physically, of the place Smith visits.







The street plan; the railings around the bowling green at the foot of Broadway; the graves in Trinity churchyard and the recently excavated slaves' burial ground. That's about it. I walked round and round Lower Manhattan with a photocopy of an 18th-century street map, ignoring the buildings and attending as hard as I could to the ground underfoot.



AD: One big structural decision-one big structural gamble, perhaps-was to keep the true nature of Richard Smith's quest hidden from the reader, this despite the fact that you tend to use a close third-person that is aligned with his perspective. Can you talk me through that decision: what you hoped it would accomplish, and what difficulties it presented? Did you look to any other novels as models for how this dance of narrative withholding might be done most elegantly?





Francis Spufford (born: 1964) is an English author. He is the author of five highly-praised books of non-fiction, the most recent of which, Unapologetic, has been translated into three languages, and the one before, Red Plenty, into nine. He has been long listed or shortlisted for prizes in science writing, historical writing, political writing, theological writing and writing 'evoking the spirit of place'. In 2007 he was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature. He teaches writing at Goldsmiths College, University of London, and lives near Cambridge. His novel 'Golden Hill" won several prizes, including the Costa First Novel







FS: I wanted the strong form of story you get from a mystery ruthlessly sustained almost to the end of the book, plus at the same time, since I'm greedy, for the reader to be intimately engaged with Smith, so that he didn't come across as just a walking puzzle.







This meant I needed a strange kind of half-intimate viewpoint, a forced perspective on him maybe, in which you rarely get direct access to his thoughts or feelings, but are kept aware of Smith as a body and as a bundle of moods, Smith drunk, Smith afraid, Smith elated, Smith aroused, Smith flailing. And of course Smith incorrigibly talking, under all circumstances. In some ways it was a question of continually frustrating the reader, and yet providing equally continual payoffs for that frustration -a flow of compensating pleasures.







There were possibilities I could draw on in the stiffly rich, deliberately theatrical language I was using, and in other games I was playing with past novelistic form. But in fact my best model for how to do it, I found in Megan Whalen Turner's wonderful recent series of YA novels, The Queen's Thief, every one of which plays a different virtuoso trick with viewpoint.



AD: You argue in Unapologetic that Christianity works on the believer, at least in part, through its aesthetic power. Christianity convinces because it's moving; we believe due to the beauty of the particular story Christianity tells. How do you see your Christian faith influencing the kind of writer you are? Are there particular kinds of stories you're drawn to tell? Particular characters you're interested in? Particular ways of thinking about history or style? (The C.S. Lewis-like joy you display in your reading and writing strikes me as characteristically, though certainly not exclusively, Christian.)





FS: Having picked up Christianity as explicit-in fact apologetic-subject matter in Unapologetic, I meant to put it down again in Golden Hill, barring a few vows made to myself that I wouldn't omit 18th-century churchgoing as historical fiction currently tends to, or soft-pedal the ferocious anti-Catholicism of most colonial culture. I think of myself as a writer who happens to be a Christian, not a "Christian writer." But an incarnation religion is a narrative one. We have Christ's presence in story as well as in sacrament.





What I am finding is that the gospel, as a narrative, seems to function as a kind of attractor for me while I am telling stories. Without deliberately alluding to it, or meaning consciously to create any kind of counterpart of it, I seem to keep tracing around it, to keep drawing out partial, wandering, approximate, sometimes parodic or borderline-blasphemous outlines of its shape.





Give me a story about a stranger who comes to town and instantly there, nearby, is the possibility that he may be a sin-eater or scapegoat, in some kind of redemptive relation to the ills, individual and shared, of the place he comes to. Give me a comedy of human fallibility, and I start to wonder whether the wisdom of God may be at work in it as well as the foolishness of man; but I also find myself reaching for some of the black paste of tragedy to stir in,







because of the Christian story's insistence on the mortal stakes for which we human idiots play. Conversely, give me a tragedy, and I seem to start tilting it towards laughter, because of the awareness that Easter Sunday follows Good Friday. It's a tragi-comic religion, Christianity, hopelessly mixed in genre-the only one I know that ends with a death sentence and then a wedding.





AD: You've written beautifully about what storytelling can offer beyond mere pleasure. (Though we shouldn't be so quick to denigrate aesthetic pleasure as a good in and of itself. As W. H. Auden said, "Pleasure is by no means an infallible critical guide, but it is the least fallible.") In the introduction to Red Plenty, for example, you talk about how the story might play an explanatory function:







"But [this book] is not a history either, for it does its explaining in the form of a story." In Unapologetic, you describe the persuasiveness of Christianity in narrative terms: "supposing the story moves you, moves you enough for you to give it your provisional assent …" What role do you see story playing-pleasure-giving, explanation-offering, etc.-in Golden Hill?





FS: I don't, at all, want to denigrate pleasure. I'm with Michael Chabon, in his essay in Maps and Legends, on the need to understand it in the widest possible sense, as a quality that's compatible with virtually the whole range of readerly satisfactions.





Tragedy is pleasurable, in this sense; so is being puzzled, being shocked, having your heart broken. The pleasure lies in having experience (virtually any experience) deliberately patterned, when in our lives off the page experience so often sums to forgettable, then forgotten white noise. Even contingency can be made lucid, in story. The story in Golden Hill has a specific memorial function, which I can't go into without giving essential things away.





It turns out, within the world of the book, to be a form of private remembering. But more widely I also want the story to be a way of complicating, or bringing back to more immediate and unpredictable life, the rather deterministic way in which the lead-up to the American Revolution is publicly remembered-the version of history in which everything in colonial experience pushes towards a single,







moralized conclusion. Stories, among all the other things they are, are obdurate assertions that things happen which don't neatly reduce to ideas, don't neatly align with ideas. (Even good ideas.) They're a way of being awkward, as experience is awkward.







And although the texture of Golden Hill is distinctly fancy, full of embroidery and obvious artifice, I mean that to be offset as you read by an awareness of an awkward degree of reality amid the performing and the luxuriance. It's supposed to be a performance in which you can tell that the gabbing, apparently poised actors are genuinely at risk. Ideally, a piece of brocade that blood and tears are leaking through.





Anthony Domestico is an assistant professor of literature at Purchase College, SUNY, and the author of Poetry and Theology in the Modernist Period, forthcoming from Johns Hopkins University Press.

www.commonwealmagazine.org



Leave Your Comments