Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) in a drive arrested a suspected drug dealer with 1.8kg heroin from Thakur Joubon area in Godagari upazila on Friday night.





The 16-year-old suspect is a resident of the upazila.





Rab-5 said one of their teams raided the area acting on a tip-off and arrested the young man with the heroin.





The seized narcotic had a street value of about Tk 1.8 crore.





A case was filed.

