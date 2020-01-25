Arrange free, neutral Dhaka City polls: Sujon to EC





Sushasoner Jonno Nagorik (Sujon), a civil rights body, on Saturday urged the Election Commission (EC) to arrange “free, neutral and peaceful” Dhaka city polls.





The election of Dhaka south and north city corporations is scheduled to for February 1.





“EC should scrutinise information provided by the candidates but it’s apparently not doing it. If EC provides people with correct information, then it becomes easy for the voters to make the right choice [in elections],” said Sujon Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar at a press conference here.





He pointed out that accurate information is a basic right of the people. “But from EC’s activities, it appears that it doesn’t care [about providing the people with accurate information],” he said.





Sujon organised the press conference at the Jatiya Press Club.





Badiul urged EC, law enforcement, concerned government officials and political parties to ensure a fair election for the sake of the people.





“We should use electronic voting machine (EVM) in polls on the basis of consensus,” he said.













