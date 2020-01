Police arrested two students of Khulna University for their alleged ties to banned militant group ‘Neo JMB’ from Gollamari Khurshednagar in city early Saturday.





The arrestees are — Nur Mohammad Anik, 24, and Md Mujahidul Islam Rafi, 23.





Deputy Police Commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police Sheikh Moniruzzaman Mithu, said they raided a flat in the area and arrested the duo.





“We also recovered bomb-making substances from them,” he said.

