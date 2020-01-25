‘Must achieve the result of upsurge for dhaner shish’: Ishraque

The BNP’s Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayoral candidate Ishraque Hossain on Saturday called upon voters in general and his supporters in particular to turn the other cheek in the face of any provocation till the election is over and victory is achieved.

“Next week is our final test. You all will go to the centres to cast your votes on February 1. We must achieve the result that began with the upsurge in support for dhaner shish (sheaf of paddy - the BNP’s electoral symbol). So I urge you all, voters and supporters, not to respond to any provocative activities,” Ishraque said, while campaigning in Old Dhaka’s Bangshal area.

Ishraque also urged his supporters not to fear anyone. “We are with you in the field. We will oust the dictator with the country’s people. So don’t fear anyone,” he promised.

After offering Asr prayers at a local mosque, Ishraque distributed leaflets among shopkeepers, pedestrians and residents of different areas of Old Dhaka and solicited votes for dhaner shish.

Later, Ishraque exchanged views with the Hindu community at Dhakeshwari National Temple in the evening.

“The BNP gave a new dimension to democracy through establishing the caretaker government in 1996 here. But the ruling government killed democracy cancelling the system. The people will establish democracy again in the country starting with voting for BNP in the city polls,” he also said.

Ishraque said he will draw up a masterplan for the next 100 years to build a developed Dhaka city if he is elected in the polls.

Juba Dal general secretary Sultan Salauddin Tuku, Bangladesh Labour Party Chairman Dr Mustafizur Rahman Iran, councillor candidates, and BNP’s leaders and activists accompanied Ishraque all the way.