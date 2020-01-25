Tabith pushes for shelving EVM plan for now

BNP mayoral candidate in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) polls Tabith Awal on Saturday once again demanded that the Election Commission (EC) refrain from using electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the upcoming Dhaka city polls.

“Go for ballot papers in this city polls at least. A decision can be taken on EVM use in the future in consultation with all political parties,” he said while carrying out electioneering in Mirpur area.

Noting that a party derives its strength from people, Tabith urged his supporters not to breach the discipline even if they face obstacles from their opponents. “People are with us and we’re receiving a huge response from them. We won’t break our discipline, no matter what,” he said.

He also urged them to stay alert during the next seven days which according to him will be very difficult. “Don’t get nervous even if they try to scare you. Go to voting centres with courage as those who are trying to intimidate you are actually afraid of you.”

The BNP mayoral runner accused the EC of not being able to discharge its responsibilities properly. “Consequently, this has a negative impact on the election,” he said, insisting that their morale is still high.

He was optimistic about the victory if people can go to polling centres and cast their votes freely.

