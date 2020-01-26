Worldwide waffling





Draped in a headscarf and using a new name, cancer conwoman Belle Gibson has appeared in a video claiming to be adopted by Melbourne's Ethiopian community. In the video, posted on Facebook by Shabo Media in October, a Gibson goes by the name Sabontu and speaks at length about the ongoing plight of the Oromo people. "I felt completely adopted by your nation and your people and I feel like my heart is as invested as yours and your families," she says in the video.



"I see no difference in your struggle and the struggle that I have for fighting for the liberation of Ormea." The fraudster says she has been involved in the community for about four years through volunteering and has become "deeply invested" in it.











By contrast, the sodden picture above shows the intersection of Captain Cook Crescent and Canberra Avenue in Manuka as seen from the front seat of an Uber ride. This crossroads can be an inhospitable spot at an early hour, with chill winds and frost underfoot - something I know only too well as an early morning runner. However, the picture was not taken in winter nor even in the morning. Rather it was snapped at the height of summer - January 20 at around 2pm. Welcome to Canberra's capricious, mercurial summer. In the smouldering lee of Australia's worst ever drought-heatwave-bushfire plexus, some might baulk at applying the term "disaster" to the hailstorm which came like a crazed assassin from nowhere on that day.









Agriculture Minister Bridget McKenzie is resisting demands to resign from the Morrison government's front bench as the Prime Minister says he will not pre-judge the findings of the review into her conduct as a minister. There are growing doubts within government ranks as to whether Senator McKenzie will survive the growing scandal over her administration of a sports funding program, which has engulfed the Coalition since a damning audit of the scheme was handed down last week.



Senator McKenzie's office said on Thursday she would not be resigning and was "confident" she had not breached any ministerial standards by failing to declare she was a member of a shooting club she later presented with a $36,000 grant.









An emergency warning has been put in place for the Adaminaby Complex fire burning in Snowy Mountains. Fire activity is increasing and strong north-westerly winds are pushing the fire quickly towards the area of Adaminaby. The NSW RFS says the fire may reach the Adaminaby area on Thursday afternoon. Areas that may come under threat include Shannons Flat, Ashvale, Anglers Reach, Old Adaminaby and Bobeyan Road. If you are in this area seek shelter as the fire front approaches. The fire has burnt 93,650 hectares. The Clyde Mountain fire was upgraded to emergency shortly after midday. This fire is listed as being controlled but despite recent rainfall, dry and windy conditions are likely to lead to an increase in fire activity.



